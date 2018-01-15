US illegal rogue state empire shits on ‘former’ colonial targets annually killing millions, harming billions, looting trillions. Demanding .01% arrests for OBVIOUS Crimes Against Humanity, or prefer causing shitholes under propaganda shitstorms by full-of-shit lying ‘leaders'?





The Washington Post reported from anonymous “people” at a White House meeting: On January 12th reported from anonymous “people” at a White House meeting:

“Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” Trump said, according to these people, referring to countries mentioned by the lawmakers.





ad hominem attack on Trump’s vocabulary and character: HighImpactFlix’s sharp 13-minute analysis of corporate media’s spin to direct public attention forattack on Trump’s vocabulary and character:









Let’s consider excerpts of the data documented in the above links.





What is “corporate media”? Do they really flat-out intentionally lie???

I wrote a paper including “corporate media” for ~2,000 people at an international academic conference by The Claremont Colleges in 2015. Three excerpts:





1: The 1975 Church Senate Committee hearings had the cooperation of CIA Director William Colby’s testimony for the stunning disclosure that corporate media refused to publish Bernstein’s article; it became a cover-story for Rolling Stone. The 1975 Church Senate Committee hearings had the cooperation of CIA Director William Colby’s testimony for the stunning disclosure that over 400 CIA operatives were controlling US corporate media reporting on specific issues of national interest in Operation Mockingbird. This game-changing testimony was confirmed by Pulitzer Prize reporter Carl Bernstein’s research . Of course,; it became a cover-story for









3: I’ve written articles revealing similar obvious war propaganda identical to what we witnessed before the US attacked Iraq. An example from my article on CNN’s “reporting”:

an unsourced alleged report with concerns of what might occur in the future allegedly stated by an unnamed US source reporting on an unnamed foreign source, this is propaganda and not news.” “When we now know that all claims for war with Iraq were known lies as they were told (and verbally explained here ), and CNN provides similar innuendo for war by, this is propaganda and not news.”

You might need to read the above twice to feel the impact of this lying sack-of-spin .01% choice of public communication thinly veiled as “news.” For another damning example, Mike Wallace of the famed television show 60 Minutes won an Emmy for a contrived interview with President Ahmadinejad in 2006, where Mr. Ahmadinejad’s comments encouraging democracy for Palestinians was edited to appear that he was hostile to Israel. You can verify this “emperor has no clothes” obvious lies and propaganda by watching the brief 5-minute clip for yourself in this article .





The US kills millions of people a year? How could this be?!

Corporate media “leadership” are criminally complicit in ongoing Crimes Against Humanity. Among much I’ve written on this obvious and crucial topic, one excerpt :





“Crimes against humanity” include any of the following acts committed as part of a widespread or systematic attack directed against any civilian population, with knowledge of the attack:

▪ murder;

▪ extermination;

▪ enslavement;…

▪ the crime of apartheid;

▪ other inhumane acts of a similar character intentionally causing great suffering or serious bodily or mental injury.





every year than those claimed in the Holocaust. The United Nations Children’s Fund ( UNICEF ) (1), the hunger-ending organizations RESULTS (2), and Bread for the World (3) estimate that 15 million people die each year from preventable poverty, of whom 11 million are children under the age of five. Jeffrey Sachs says the total deaths are closer to 8 million (4). Either way, poverty causes more human destructionthan those claimed in the Holocaust.





The total deaths from poverty in the last 15 years is conservatively greater than from all wars, revolutions, murders, accidents, and suicides in the 20th century (5). In the past 20 years, the total deaths from poverty probably eclipse all the above categories of death in all known human history; ~400 million (6).





US .01% “leaders” loot trillions? How?!

Three excerpts of the data anyone can verify who cares to look:





1: Catherine Austin Fitts just Catherine Austin Fitts just published documentation of Department of Defense (DOD) official audit reports from 1998 that acknowledge “losing track” of $6.5 trillion, along with Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) admission of “losing” over $100 billion. This is euphemistically termed “unaccounted,” and literally means that DOD agrees they received these funds, agrees the funds are gone, and then claims to not have records of where the money went. I wrote last year upon publication of DOD’s report. Of course, such “official” looting never happens with lawful accounting because records always show where the money goes. This would be like your bank agreeing they received a $65,000 deposit from you, agreeing the money was gone, and not refunding your account while claiming no further information of this “unaccountable,” “lost,” and “missing” money. The most common historical explanation of governments “losing” money is, of course, embezzlement to enrich an oligarchy.





2: Demonocracy ’s sharp 2 minutes of the tragic-comic mathematical certainty for a society that creates what is used for money as debt; just as certain as adding negative numbers forever causes only and always increasing aggregate debt until a system collapse:









We the People endure endless criminal actions under a .01% rogue state empire , with rhetoric by both political parties’ “leaderships” most accurately defined by bestselling Princeton Professor emeritus Harry Frankfurt as bullshit : the inversion of objective factual reality.





3: The top three benefits each of monetary reform and public banking total ~$1,000,000 for the average American household, and would be received nearly instantly. Fed Chair Janet Yellen publicly acknowledges monetary reform as described below, but continues The top three benefits each ofandtotal ~$1,000,000 for the average American household, and would be received nearly instantly. Fed Chair Janet Yellen publicly acknowledges monetary reform as described below, but continues a history of criminal fraud in her lawful fiduciary responsibility to truthfully provide what you’re about to read. The data below include evidence of a .01% oligarchy criminally looting tens of trillions of our dollars.





Monetary reform is the creation of debt-free money by government for the direct payment of public goods and services. Creating money as a positive number is an obvious move from our existing Robber Baron-era system of only creating debt owed to privately-owned banks (a negative number) as what we use for money. Our Orwellian “non-monetary supply” of adding negative numbers forever causes is the creation of debt-free money by government for the direct payment of public goods and services. Creating money as a positive number is an obvious move from our existing Robber Baron-era system of only creating debt owed to privately-owned banks (a negative number) as what we use for money. Our Orwellian “non-monetary supply” of adding negative numbers forever causes today’s tragic-comic increasing and unpayable total debt . You learned these mechanics of positive and negative numbers in middle school, and already have the education and life experience to conclude with Emperor’s New Clothes absolute certainty that accelerating total debt is the opposite of having money. As a National Board Certified and Advanced Placement Macroeconomics teacher , I affirm this is also exactly what is taught to all economics students.





The public benefits of reversing this creature of Robber Barons are game-changing and near-instant. We the People must demand these, as .01% oligarchs have no safe way to do so without admission of literal criminal fraud by claiming that debt is its opposite of money.





The top 3 game-changing benefits of monetary reform:

‘Lying and illegal rogue state empire’ you call the US? Aren’t you exaggerating?!

No. As a National Board Certified Teacher (highest US recognition) in History, Government, and Economics I factually assert “lying and illegal rogue state empire” as the most accurate label of the US, and “limited government under a constitution” as propaganda and easily proved by what is done through policy.





Professor Emeritus Dr. Jim Fetzer and I discuss this topic in 56 minutes:









The United States of the 21st Century is the most dangerous, destructive, and psychopathically vicious rogue state in Earth’s recorded history. Moreover, this conclusion is obvious in Emperor’s New Clothes clarity for anyone caring to look at objective and easily verifiable facts.





This introduction will:

Define rogue state. Define United States from our values in the Declaration of Independence and lawfully guaranteed rights in the US Constitution. Contrast the rhetoric of what the US lawfully promises with its most prominent current policies in order to prove the US as a rogue state.

Subsequent articles will match

to prominent and well-known policies in US history. These simple side-by-side comparisons shatter common public delusions of US “wars for freedom” built through official and corporate media propaganda. Importantly, these articles use comprehensively inclusive facts that are non-controversial among professional historians. That is, the factual content is uncontested as accurate and taught in any college-level history class examining those topics as correct.

The difference between the facts I point to and the propaganda Americans continuously receive is that “official” lies of omission and commission are definitively refuted with inclusion of just a few more facts and revelation of a few outright lies.





‘We the People’’s choice: choose and participate in this shit, or demand .01% arrests as the obvious start to build a brighter future

If you’re ok with all this shit on Earth, please continue living in it.



If, however, you wish something more virtuous, you must think, speak, and take actions to arrest .01% “leaders” responsible for this shit as required beginning to create a brighter future.