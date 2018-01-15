US illegal rogue state empire shits on ‘former’ colonial targets annually killing millions, harming billions, looting trillions. Demanding .01% arrests for OBVIOUS Crimes Against Humanity, or prefer causing shitholes under propaganda shitstorms by full-of-shit lying ‘leaders'?


On January 12th, The Washington Post reported from anonymous “people” at a White House meeting:
“Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” Trump said, according to these people, referring to countries mentioned by the lawmakers.
Corporate media ignores the overwhelming and ongoing emergencies of so-called “former” colonial nations suffering under military attacks by so-called “developed” nations that annually kill millions, harm billions, and loot trillions. These facts cause the US to most accurately be labeled a “lying and illegal rogue state empire” rather than what We the People are propagandized as “limited government under the US Constitution.”

HighImpactFlix’s sharp 13-minute analysis of corporate media’s spin to direct public attention for ad hominem attack on Trump’s vocabulary and character:


Let’s consider excerpts of the data documented in the above links.

What is “corporate media”? Do they really flat-out intentionally lie???

I wrote a paper including “corporate media” for ~2,000 people at an international academic conference by The Claremont Colleges in 2015. Three excerpts:

1: The 1975 Church Senate Committee hearings had the cooperation of CIA Director William Colby’s testimony for the stunning disclosure that over 400 CIA operatives were controlling US corporate media reporting on specific issues of national interest in Operation Mockingbird. This game-changing testimony was confirmed by Pulitzer Prize reporter Carl Bernstein’s research. Of course, corporate media refused to publish Bernstein’s article; it became a cover-story for Rolling Stone.

2: Importantly, US corporate media today is heavily concentrated in just six corporations, making the message much easier to control. Let’s consider a specific case of corporate media collusion with official government rhetoric for war on Iran: As US “leaders” threaten more unlawful war (here, here, here, here) on Iran, the following three points document that the ongoing “reasons” to war-murder Iranians are known lies as they are being told. In context, we know now from official US government reports that all “reasons” for war on Iraq were known to be lies as they were told: (continues with three major lies)

3: I’ve written articles revealing similar obvious war propaganda identical to what we witnessed before the US attacked Iraq. An example from my article on CNN’s “reporting”:
“When we now know that all claims for war with Iraq were known lies as they were told (and verbally explained here), and CNN provides similar innuendo for war by an unsourced alleged report with concerns of what might occur in the future allegedly stated by an unnamed US source reporting on an unnamed foreign source, this is propaganda and not news.”
You might need to read the above twice to feel the impact of this lying sack-of-spin .01% choice of public communication thinly veiled as “news.” For another damning example, Mike Wallace of the famed television show 60 Minutes won an Emmy for a contrived interview with President Ahmadinejad in 2006, where Mr. Ahmadinejad’s comments encouraging democracy for Palestinians was edited to appear that he was hostile to Israel. You can verify this “emperor has no clothes” obvious lies and propaganda by watching the brief 5-minute clip for yourself in this article.

The US kills millions of people a year? How could this be?!

Corporate media “leadership” are criminally complicit in ongoing Crimes Against Humanity. Among much I’ve written on this obvious and crucial topic, one excerpt:

“Crimes against humanity” include any of the following acts committed as part of a widespread or systematic attack directed against any civilian population, with knowledge of the attack:
murder;
extermination;
enslavement;…
the crime of apartheid;
other inhumane acts of a similar character intentionally causing great suffering or serious bodily or mental injury.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) (1), the hunger-ending organizations RESULTS (2), and Bread for the World (3) estimate that 15 million people die each year from preventable poverty, of whom 11 million are children under the age of five. Jeffrey Sachs says the total deaths are closer to 8 million (4). Either way, poverty causes more human destruction every year than those claimed in the Holocaust.

The total deaths from poverty in the last 15 years is conservatively greater than from all wars, revolutions, murders, accidents, and suicides in the 20th century (5). In the past 20 years, the total deaths from poverty probably eclipse all the above categories of death in all known human history; ~400 million (6).

US .01% “leaders” loot trillions? How?!

Three excerpts of the data anyone can verify who cares to look:

1: Catherine Austin Fitts just published documentation of Department of Defense (DOD) official audit reports from 1998 that acknowledge “losing track” of $6.5 trillion, along with Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) admission of “losing” over $100 billion. This is euphemistically termed “unaccounted,” and literally means that DOD agrees they received these funds, agrees the funds are gone, and then claims to not have records of where the money went. I wrote last year upon publication of DOD’s report. Of course, such “official” looting never happens with lawful accounting because records always show where the money goes. This would be like your bank agreeing they received a $65,000 deposit from you, agreeing the money was gone, and not refunding your account while claiming no further information of this “unaccountable,” “lost,” and “missing” money. The most common historical explanation of governments “losing” money is, of course, embezzlement to enrich an oligarchy.

2: Demonocracy’s sharp 2 minutes of the tragic-comic mathematical certainty for a society that creates what is used for money as debt; just as certain as adding negative numbers forever causes only and always increasing aggregate debt until a system collapse:


We the People endure endless criminal actions under a .01% rogue state empire, with rhetoric by both political parties’ “leaderships” most accurately defined by bestselling Princeton Professor emeritus Harry Frankfurt as bullshit: the inversion of objective factual reality.

3: The top three benefits each of monetary reform and public banking total ~$1,000,000 for the average American household, and would be received nearly instantly. Fed Chair Janet Yellen publicly acknowledges monetary reform as described below, but continues a history of criminal fraud in her lawful fiduciary responsibility to truthfully provide what you’re about to read. The data below include evidence of a .01% oligarchy criminally looting tens of trillions of our dollars.

Monetary reform is the creation of debt-free money by government for the direct payment of public goods and services. Creating money as a positive number is an obvious move from our existing Robber Baron-era system of only creating debt owed to privately-owned banks (a negative number) as what we use for money. Our Orwellian “non-monetary supply” of adding negative numbers forever causes today’s tragic-comic increasing and unpayable total debt. You learned these mechanics of positive and negative numbers in middle school, and already have the education and life experience to conclude with Emperor’s New Clothes absolute certainty that accelerating total debt is the opposite of having money. As a National Board Certified and Advanced Placement Macroeconomics teacher, I affirm this is also exactly what is taught to all economics students.

The public benefits of reversing this creature of Robber Barons are game-changing and near-instant. We the People must demand these, as .01% oligarchs have no safe way to do so without admission of literal criminal fraud by claiming that debt is its opposite of money.

The top 3 game-changing benefits of monetary reform:
  1. We pay the national debt in proportion to removing private banks’ ability to create what we use for money as debt in order to prevent inflation. We retire national debt forever. 
  2. We fully fund infrastructure that returns more economic output than investment cost for triple upgrades: the best infrastructure we can imagine, up to full-employment, and lower overall costs. 
  3. We stop the ongoing Robber Barons who McKinsey’s Chief Economist documents having ~$30 TRILLION in tax havens, and the Fed finding the US top seven banks creating shell companies to hide $10 trillion. This amount is about 30 times needed to end all global poverty, which has killed more people since 1995 than all wars and violence in all human history.

‘Lying and illegal rogue state empire’ you call the US? Aren’t you exaggerating?!

No. As a National Board Certified Teacher (highest US recognition) in History, Government, and Economics I factually assert “lying and illegal rogue state empire” as the most accurate label of the US, and “limited government under a constitution” as propaganda and easily proved by what is done through policy. 

Professor Emeritus Dr. Jim Fetzer and I discuss this topic in 56 minutes:


The United States of the 21st Century is the most dangerous, destructive, and psychopathically vicious rogue state in Earth’s recorded history. Moreover, this conclusion is obvious in Emperor’s New Clothes clarity for anyone caring to look at objective and easily verifiable facts.

This introduction will:
  1. Define rogue state. 
  2. Define United States from our values in the Declaration of Independence and lawfully guaranteed rights in the US Constitution. 
  3. Contrast the rhetoric of what the US lawfully promises with its most prominent current policies in order to prove the US as a rogue state.
Subsequent articles will match rogue state to prominent and well-known policies in US history. These simple side-by-side comparisons shatter common public delusions of US “wars for freedom” built through official and corporate media propaganda. Importantly, these articles use comprehensively inclusive facts that are non-controversial among professional historians. That is, the factual content is uncontested as accurate and taught in any college-level history class examining those topics as correct.
The difference between the facts I point to and the propaganda Americans continuously receive is that “official” lies of omission and commission are definitively refuted with inclusion of just a few more facts and revelation of a few outright lies.

‘We the People’’s choice: choose and participate in this shit, or demand .01% arrests as the obvious start to build a brighter future

If you’re ok with all this shit on Earth, please continue living in it. 

If, however, you wish something more virtuous, you must think, speak, and take actions to arrest .01% “leaders” responsible for this shit as required beginning to create a brighter future. 
Also: please consider that .01% lying “leaders” ok with killing millions are likely to have even darker self-expressions. This includes pedophilia, and emerging public disclosures of UK Prime Ministers and US Presidents as pedophiles. 

And it will get worse before it gets better. 

Data for .01% arrests:

The categories of crime include:
  1. Wars of Aggression (the worst crime a nation can commit).
  2. Likely treason for lying to US military, ordering unlawful attack and invasions of foreign lands, and causing thousands of US military deaths.
  3. Crimes Against Humanity for ongoing intentional policy of poverty that’s killed over 400 million human beings just since 1995 (~75% children; more deaths than from all wars in Earth’s recorded history).
US military, law enforcement, and all with Oaths to support and defend the US Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic, face an endgame choice:
In just 90 seconds, former US Marine Ken O’Keefe powerfully states how you may choose to voice “very obvious solutions”: arrest the criminal leaders (video starts at 20:51, then finishes this episode of Cross Talk):
3-minute videoPolice, Military – Was your Oath sincere?

**
I make all factual assertions as a National Board Certified Teacher of US Government, Economics, and History (also credentialed in Mathematics), with all economic factual claims receiving zero refutation since I began writing in 2008 among Advanced Placement Macroeconomics teachers on our discussion board, public audiences of these articles, and international conferences (and here). I invite readers to empower their civic voices with the strongest comprehensive facts most important to building a brighter future. I challenge professionals, academics, and citizens to add their voices for the benefit of all Earth’s inhabitants.

**
Carl Herman worked with both US political parties over 18 years and two UN Summits with the citizen’s lobby, RESULTS, for US domestic and foreign policy to end poverty. He can be reached at Carl_Herman@post.harvard.edu

Note: My work from 2012 to October, 2017 is on Washington's Blog.

