Star Wars Last Jedi: Disney kills wisdom, love & evolution to offer endless war, controlled/enslaved peoples, empty hope. Corporate media reviews: 92%, audiences 52% favorable
“How do democracies get turned into dictatorships? The democracies aren’t overthrown; they’re given away… Star Wars was really about the Vietnam War.” – George Lucas, creator of Star Wars
“The (Star Wars) Empire is like America ten years from now.” – George Lucas, 1973
Disney is corporate media, with corporate media and public education as propaganda arms for ongoing lying and illegal US rogue state empire. George Lucas wrote Star Wars in protest and warning that the US is the evil empire in that story. Therefore, and obviously, corporate media had to target, attack, and end that Star Wars story, and replace it with cheerleading for endless empire, endless war, and no hope for virtue.
Extraordinary claims? Let’s look at the objective evidence connecting Star Wars to our real world, then specifically at the plot of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Rotten Tomatoes reports corporate media reviews at 92%, while the public report 52% favorable reviews.
Star Wars and real-world Earth Wars
Adjusted for inflation, Star Wars is likely the most popular film series in history. Stories are popular because they communicate themes that resonate with the public. Creator George Lucas communicates that a powerful republic is overcome by false flag deception that devolves into the most evil dictatorial empire possible.
According to the story, 10,000 Jedi Knights were galactic guardians of virtue after a history of defeating evil. But these 10,000 super-powered beings became blind to the presence of evil, failed to recognize it at the leadership of their own government, and were defeated in orchestrated false flag ambush by just two evil actors.
David Brennan’s brilliant 13-minute video explains the false flag themes in Star Wars:
“So this is how liberty dies: with thunderous applause.” Star Wars character Padme Amidala
“Dictatorship” literally means a government from what is dictated/said whenever government “leadership” says so. The US has lost almost all Constitutional rights to the dictates of “leaders” in government. In contrast, a constitutional republic is limited government acting within its constitution; that is, fair and objective rules all agree upon.
This is basic high school-level education we all learned, and are demanded to either live or lose.
Rome’s empire expanded by always claiming “defensive” wars from such constant “enemies” eventually becoming tragic-comic oligarchy, and Washington’s Blog documents 71 admitted false flag attacks in history using this same lying narrative.
The United States is devolving into tragic-comedy, with no end in sight. The most accurate description of its government is not limited under our constitution, but a rogue state empire. For just a few examples:
- When Americans are told an election is defined by touching a computer screen without a countable receipt that can be verified, they are being told a criminal lie to allow election fraud. This is self-evident, but Princeton, Stanford, and the President of the American Statistical Association are among the leaders pointing to the obvious (and here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here). Again, no professional would/can argue an election is legitimate when there is nothing for anyone to count. The facts show Bernie Sanders won the Democratic Primary election, and claims by Democratic “leadership” of Russian election “meddling” are without factual documentation.
- US military now illegally occupy eight bases in Syria (and here), with escalating bombing of Syria and Iraq of over 4,000 bombs/month and over 84,000 since 2014. The US acknowledges ~500 civilian deaths from these bombs, with independent count of ~750 in just in June 2017.
- Among dozens of independent writers, I’ve documented that all “reasons” for wars on Iran, Syria, and Russia are easily proved lies (recently, here, here, here, and going back to 2005), with US Department of illegal Wars of Aggression (so-called “Defense”) claiming to have “lost” $65,000 for every US household.
- The US is a literal rogue state empire led by neocolonial looting liars. The history is uncontested and taught to anyone taking comprehensive courses. If anyone has any refutations of this professional academic factual claim for any of this easy-to-read and documented content, please provide it. Rogue state empire is the most accurate term to describe the US for the following reasons:
- People around the world view the US as the greatest threat to peace; voted three times more dangerous than any other country. The data confirm this conclusion:
- Since WW2, Earth has had 248 armed conflicts. The US started 201 of them.
- These US-started armed attacks have killed ~30 million and counting; 90% of these deaths are innocent children, the elderly and ordinary working civilian women and men. The US has war-murdered more than Hitler’s Nazis.
- The total deaths caused by rogue state empire for resource control (natural and human) in the last 20 years is ~400 million, more than all total wars and violence in all recorded Earth history.
- US ongoing lie-started and Orwellian-illegal Wars of Aggression require all US military and government to refuse all war orders because there are no lawful orders for obviously unlawful wars. Officers are required to arrest those who issue obviously unlawful orders. And again, those of us working for this area of justice are aware of zero attempts to refute this with, “War law states (a, b, c), so the wars are legal because (d, e, f).” All we receive is easy-to-reveal bullshit.
- The destruction of nearly all rights lawfully guaranteed in the US Bill of Rights within the US Constitution, and in Orwellian inversion of limited government.
- Corporate media are criminally complicit through constant lies of omission and commission to “cover” all these crimes. Historic tragic-comic empire is only possible through such straight-face lying, making our Emperor’s New Clothes analogy perfectly chosen.
- The top three benefits each of monetary reform and public banking total ~$1,000,000 for the average American household, and would be received nearly instantly. Please read that twice and imagine the connection between having a rogue state empire to enrich an oligarchy combined with internal financial manipulation to maximize those parasitical riches. Now look to verify for yourself.
- Iran has never threatened to “wipe Israel off the map” and only has IAEA-verified legal energy and medicine programs with nuclear materials. Trump and corporate media continues and escalates easily-verified lies to threaten more illegal war on Iran.
- Israel engages in lie-started and illegal War of Aggression on Gaza; ironically the largest concentration camp in world history. This is also easy to verify.
Are we there yet? Ready to demand lawful .01% arrests for OBVIOUS crimes centered in war, looting, lying, or do you need more exposure?
You have a choice.
Given the prima facie evidence, it’s unreasonable for Americans to “hope for change” from Donald Trump’s “leadership.” We the People must demand .01% arrests or continue to serve as minions and work animals to rogue state empire. Until .01% arrests prove real leadership to stop ongoing slaughter of millions of human beings, harm to billions, and looting of trillions, it is only reasonable for Americans to embrace the evidence only lightly summarized in this article to conclude ongoing illegal .01% empire under a new “teleprompter reader-in-chief,” lying psychopathic puppet, oligarchic tool on the Right hand of one vicious imperial political body.
The categories of crime include:
- Wars of Aggression (the worst crime a nation can commit).
- Likely treason for lying to US military, ordering unlawful attack and invasions of foreign lands, and causing thousands of US military deaths.
- Crimes Against Humanity for ongoing intentional policy of poverty that’s killed over 400 million human beings just since 1995 (~75% children; more deaths than from all wars in Earth’s recorded history).
US military, law enforcement, and all with Oaths to support and defend the US Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic, face an endgame choice:
- Demand arrests, with those with lawful authority to enact it. An arrest is the lawful action to stop apparent crimes, with the most serious crimes documented here meaning the most serious need for arrests.
- Watch the US escalate its rogue state crimes that annually kill millions, harm billions, and loot trillions.
In just 90 seconds, former US Marine Ken O’Keefe powerfully states how you may choose to voice “very obvious solutions”: arrest the criminal leaders (video starts at 20:51, then finishes this episode of Cross Talk):
3-minute video: Police, Military – Was your Oath sincere?
Disney’s Star Wars killing wisdom, love, hope
Mark Hamill in two minutes on destroying the Jedi of wisdom, strength, and virtue:
Plot points killing the “last Jedi”:
- Luke cuts himself off from the Force, coming to an island “do die.” This means Luke has found no wisdom, no higher beings to commune with, no love of evolution, no purpose in power and wisdom, and no creative self-expression. This plot attempts to kill all purpose in self-exploration and evolution.
- Ongoing war is normalized.
- Ongoing slavery is normalized.
- Lack of love is normalized.
- Lack of wisdom/evolution/education is normalized with the Star Wars universe failing to learn the lessons of the evil empire and Darth Vader.
- Lack of using technology to free humanity is normalized, even devolving technology to reference slow “bombers” protected by “fighters,” the empire “chasing” a fleet when light speed could move ahead and cut them off, no ordinary tracking of ships attempting to escape the empire, no capacity of the empire ship to blast doors or a base but needing to send a cannon to the surface, a trade union dispute devolving to shooting, and “introducing” using ships at light speed as weapons when this obviously would have used as everyone’s “go to” weapon.
These plot points are to target and attack the original "Force" of all connectedness and power at the access of anyone seeking with practice, and replace it with Luke's despair, isolation, and surrender to anything higher than acceptance of forever-empire.
Luke's conclusion is what the empire wants of all of us. Those who choose to resist will experience endless war, death of loved ones, and only disturbing discoveries.
You have a choice to stand for true ideals of truth, justice, and love that enacts basic education and power to arrest .01% lying "leaders" for OBVIOUS crimes centered in war, looting, and lying.
Which plot and future will you empower?
I make all factual assertions as a National Board Certified Teacher of US Government, Economics, and History (also credentialed in Mathematics), with all economic factual claims receiving zero refutation since I began writing in 2008 among Advanced Placement Macroeconomics teachers on our discussion board, public audiences of these articles, and international conferences (and here). I invite readers to empower their civic voices with the strongest comprehensive facts most important to building a brighter future. I challenge professionals, academics, and citizens to add their voices for the benefit of all Earth’s inhabitants.
Carl Herman worked with both US political parties over 18 years and two UN Summits with the citizen’s lobby, RESULTS, for US domestic and foreign policy to end poverty. He can be reached at Carl_Herman@post.harvard.edu
Note: My work from 2012 to October, 2017 is on Washington’s Blog. Work back to 2009 is blocked by Examiner.com (and from other whistleblowers), so some links to those essays are blocked. If you’d like to search for those articles other sites may have republished, use words from the article title within the blocked link. Or, go to http://archive.org/web/, paste the expired link into the box, click “Browse history,” then click onto the screenshots of that page for each time it was screen-shot and uploaded to webarchive (blocked author pages: here, here).
Anti-empire, pro-activist … The Last Jedi is as left wing as Jeremy Corbyn
The latest Star Wars film is an unlikely champion of the grassroots – and it’s not even subtle about it
I am surprised that anyone takes anything about Star Wars seriously.
The series is nothing more than a hi-tech update of the old 1930's serials, Flash Gordon, with Buster Crabbe.
There, the ultimate evil was Ming the Merciless, who, of course, also served as a regular propaganda mechanism to instill anti-oriental attitudes against the rising Japanese.
Now, it is Darth Vader and Company. Darth vaguely resembles a WWII German soldier with the shape of his helmet, his black outfit perhaps suggestive of the Waffen SS, elite Nazi soldiers who also carried daggers and had a dark credo.
It is just the same childish fantasy as Buster Crabbe’s series entirely.
Star Wars is remarkably unimaginative, too, with its good guys versus bad guys and space wars resembling battles between aircraft carriers in the 1940's Pacific War.
Awkward weapons - light sabers or big robotic marching animals - which make no sense except to a child.
Already our abilities to kill already far exceed these, and this generation will see us hurled into far more terrible ones with AI and new concepts in nuclear weapons.
But in the end, the message seems to me to be the opposite of Corbyn.
It is a message of: “War, you have with you always, and only a well-armed vigilance can halt the evil ‘others.’”
That is precisely the message of the American power establishment. Prepare for war. Always.
There is always another "other" out there: communists, Japanese, jihadists, Russians.
The movie series actively promotes the American imperial view of the world, except that in the series, the bad guys have already got the upper hand.
Real message: we can't let that happen here on earth.
I disagree that Luke has not found wisdom during his self imposed exile. He tells Rey that the force is something that is everywhere and in everything and to think that the Jedi must remain to continue the force is vanity. He made mistakes and took it too hard on himself, but Yoda tells him that even his mistakes and failures are important to learn from. "failure is the greatest teacher".ReplyDelete
There is a lot of (fictional) wisdom in the movie and it leading to the knowledge of the Jedi being rejuvinated in the next movie. The resistance isn't giving up and accepting the empire, they've just been knocked down to about the lowest point possible, but they are the seed that will reignite the resistance all over the Galaxy. Watch it and pay attention to what the characters say and you'll see I'm right. Sorry about my terrible spelling.
Of course, you're welcome to your interpretation.Delete
I see Disney as having devolved Luke into someone so lost that he won't even talk honestly with Rey, according to Rey "cut himself off from the Force," and his sole objective to come to a hidden island was "to die." What kind of experience with Life does that communicate other than resignation and zero creative capacity?
You're right that Luke states the Force is in all of us, and the Jedi are not special at all to tap-into it. But Luke also demonstrates that path leads to so little joy to only wish for his own death. How do you explain this break of character?
But whatever about fiction. We have a real-world empire to face and end. What do you say about our more important plot line?