Star Wars Last Jedi: Disney kills wisdom, love & evolution to offer endless war, controlled/enslaved peoples, empty hope. Corporate media reviews: 92%, audiences 52% favorable

“How do democracies get turned into dictatorships? The democracies aren’t overthrown; they’re given away… Star Wars was really about the Vietnam War.” – , creator of Star Wars George Lucas , creator of

“The (Star Wars) Empire is like America ten years from now.” – George Lucas, 1973

Disney is corporate media , with corporate media and public education as propaganda arms for ongoing lying and illegal US rogue state empire. George Lucas wrote Star Wars in protest and warning that the US is the evil empire in that story. Therefore, and obviously, corporate media had to target, attack, and end that Star Wars story, and replace it with cheerleading for endless empire, endless war, and no hope for virtue.





Rotten Tomatoes reports corporate media reviews at 92%, while the public report 52% favorable reviews.

Star Wars and real-world Earth Wars

Star Wars is likely the Adjusted for inflation,is likelythe most popular film series in history . Stories are popular because they communicate themes that resonate with the public. Creator George Lucas communicates that a powerful republic is overcome by false flag deception that devolves into the most evil dictatorial empire possible.

just two evil actors. According to the story, 10,000 Jedi Knights were galactic guardians of virtue after a history of defeating evil. But these 10,000 super-powered beings became blind to the presence of evil, failed to recognize it at the leadership of their own government, and were defeated in orchestrated false flag ambush byevil actors.

Star Wars : David Brennan ’s brilliant 13-minute video explains the false flag themes in

“So this is how liberty dies: with thunderous applause.” Star Wars character Padme Amidala

This is basic high school-level education we all learned, and are demanded to either live or lose .

not limited under our constitution, but a rogue state empire The United States is devolving into tragic-comedy, with no end in sight. The most accurate description of its government islimited under our constitution, but a. For just a few examples:

Are we there yet? Ready to demand lawful .01% arrests for OBVIOUS crimes centered in war, looting, lying, or do you need more exposure?

You have a choice.

Given the prima facie evidence, it’s unreasonable for Americans to “hope for change” from Donald Trump’s “leadership.” We the People must demand .01% arrests or continue to serve as minions and work animals to rogue state empire. Until .01% arrests prove real leadership to stop ongoing slaughter of millions of human beings, harm to billions, and looting of trillions, it is only reasonable for Americans to embrace the evidence only lightly summarized in this article to conclude ongoing illegal .01% empire under a new “teleprompter reader-in-chief,” lying psychopathic puppet, oligarchic tool on the Right hand of one vicious imperial political body.

The categories of crime include:

Wars of Aggression (the worst crime a nation can commit). Likely treason for lying to US military, ordering unlawful attack and invasions of foreign lands, and causing thousands of US military deaths. Crimes Against Humanity for ongoing intentional policy of poverty that’s killed over 400 million human beings just since 1995 (~75% children; more deaths than from all wars in Earth’s recorded history).

Demand arrests, with those with lawful authority to enact it. An arrest is the lawful action to stop apparent crimes, with the most serious crimes documented here meaning the most serious need for arrests.

Watch the US escalate its rogue state crimes that annually kill millions, harm billions, and loot trillions.

3-minute video: Police, Military – Was your Oath sincere?

Disney’s Star Wars killing wisdom, love, hope

Mark Hamill in two minutes on destroying the Jedi of wisdom, strength, and virtue:









Plot points killing the “last Jedi”:

Luke cuts himself off from the Force, coming to an island “do die.” This means Luke has found no wisdom, no higher beings to commune with, no love of evolution, no purpose in power and wisdom, and no creative self-expression. This plot attempts to kill all purpose in self-exploration and evolution.

Ongoing war is normalized.

Ongoing slavery is normalized.

Lack of love is normalized.

Lack of wisdom/evolution/education is normalized with the Star Wars universe failing to learn the lessons of the evil empire and Darth Vader.

Lack of using technology to free humanity is normalized, even devolving technology to reference slow “bombers” protected by “fighters,” the empire “chasing” a fleet when light speed could move ahead and cut them off, no ordinary tracking of ships attempting to escape the empire, no capacity of the empire ship to blast doors or a base but needing to send a cannon to the surface, a trade union dispute devolving to shooting, and “introducing” using ships at light speed as weapons when this obviously would have used as everyone’s “go to” weapon.

These plot points are to target and attack the original "Force" of all connectedness and power at the access of anyone seeking with practice, and replace it with Luke's despair, isolation, and surrender to anything higher than acceptance of forever-empire.



Luke's conclusion is what the empire wants of all of us. Those who choose to resist will experience endless war, death of loved ones, and only disturbing discoveries.

You have a choice to stand for true ideals of truth, justice, and love that enacts basic education and power to arrest .01% lying "leaders" for OBVIOUS crimes centered in war, looting, and lying.

Which plot and future will you empower?



