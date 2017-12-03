3 videos: ~5,000 sealed Federal indictments = .01% arrests? Sexual harassment stories leading to pedophilia, then illegal Wars of Aggression, bankster looting, constant lying annually killing millions, harming billions, looting trillions





UK Prime Minister Ted Heath pedophile-raped at least one boy among 42 similar criminal complaints

The UK’s second-leading selling newspaper claims an official report to be released this week will confirm former Prime Minister Ted Heath was a pedophile-rapist suspect of at least one boy, with six other confirmed credible criminal complaints among a total of 42 criminal complaints from families. This said, the report will likely go “down the public memory hole” similar to the UK Chilcot report that all 27 Foreign Affairs Department (similar to US Department of State) lawyers warned Prime Minister Blair that armed attack on Iraq would be a lie-started illegal War of Aggression. The cause of public confusion is ongoing corporate media propaganda to “cover” these crimes from public recognition to prevent .01% arrests for ongoing neocolonial rogue state empires .





US Presidents Bushes at White House with call boys, gay male prostitutes

President George Bush, Sr. used one crisis actor and two outrageous lies for his unlawful war on Iraq in 1990:

Crisis actor Nayirah, the daughter of Kuwait’s ambassador to the US, lied that she was a hospital volunteer and saw Iraq soldiers murder 312 infants by stealing incubators and throwing the infants onto the floor. Papa Bush and then Secretary of Defense Dick Cheney lied that US satellite photos showed Iraq military massed at the Saudi Arabian border ready to attack. These photos have never been shown due to claims of “national security,” while commercially available satellite photos show zero Iraq military presence.

As I wrote in 2010 , George Jr. used gay male prostitute, Jeff Gannon, to act for two years that the US faced a crisis of terrorism in front of the world’s media.

This is the most ridiculous use of a crisis actor: a US president’s gay male prostitute lover with zero press credentials entering the most elite media assignment at the White House to act that the “War on Terror” is real rather than staged.

this gay male prostitute was allowed over 200 visits to the Bush White House between 2003 and 2005 with a “press pass” issued by White House leadership. According to Secret Service public records of check-in and check-out dates and times ( Most Americans are unaware that. According to Secret Service public records of check-in and check-out dates and times ( here and here ), most of the prostitute’s visits included several hours of time before and/or after press conferences, 32 times on days without press conferences, and 14 visits without checking-out in apparent overnight stays at the White House residence of Mr. Bush.

Secret Service would ordinarily declare a security emergency and conduct a full search of the White House if their records indicated a person hadn’t checked-out at the end of a press conference. Apparently, this protocol wasn’t enacted because Mr. Gannon had permission to spend the night.

The White House is the most difficult press conference in the world to attend, and only open to the most credentialed professionals from major media, yet Mr. Gannon received special White House permission without any connection to any media.

We the People , however, reject criminal lies of treason from crisis actors to support ordering US military into I’m fine with consenting adults doing whatever they wish with each other., however, reject criminal lies of treason from crisis actors to support ordering US military into unlawful Wars of Aggression to war-murder and become legitimate targets of people defending their nation from an invading and unwelcome military.

Despite this damning evidence of Mr. Bush engaged in prostitute sex during White House business hours on our tax money, and just five years after President Clinton’s impeachment for lying about consensual sex with a non-prostitute, Congress refused to investigate.

The bigger picture of pedophilia

Fully documented and called “The Franklin Affair,” the CIA ordered that a child prostitution ring involved with political “leadership” of both parties not to be investigated , despite damning evidence.

Homosexual prostitution inquiry ensnares VIPs with Reagan, Bush “A homosexual prostitution ring is under investigation by federal and District authorities and includes among its clients key officials of the Reagan and Bush administrations, military officers, congressional aides and US and foreign businessmen with close social ties to Washington’s political elite. Reporters for this newspaper examined hundreds of credit-card vouchers, drawn on both corporate and personal cards and made payable to the escort service operated by the homosexual ring.“ — Washington Times , 6/29/1989

Featuring intrepid investigator John DeCamp , a highly decorated Vietnam war veteran and 16-year Nebraska state senator, Conspiracy of Silence reveals how rogue elements at all levels of government have been involved in systematic child sex abuse and pedophilia to feed the base desires of key politicians. Based on DeCamp’s riveting book, The Franklin Cover-up , Conspiracy of Silence begins with the shut-down of Nebraska’s Franklin Community Federal Credit Union after a raid by federal agencies in November 1988 revealed that $40 million was missing. When the Nebraska legislature launched a probe into the affair, what initially looked like a financial swindle soon exploded into a startling tale of drugs, money laundering, and a nationwide child sex abuse ring. Nineteen months later, the legislative committee’s chief investigator died suddenly and violently. A dozen others linked to the Franklin case investigation died strange and mysterious deaths. So why have you never heard of the Franklin cover-up? Originally scheduled to air in May of 1994 on the Discovery Channel, Conspiracy of Silence was yanked at the last minute due to formidable pressure applied by top politicians.

The even Bigger Picture beyond pedophilia: ongoing .01% illegal rogue state empire to rape the world over and over and over

We the People already have abundant and irrefutable evidence to demand arrests for already have abundant and irrefutable evidence to demand arrests for Emperor’s New Clothes obvious crimes of:

Ready to demand lawful .01% arrests for OBVIOUS crimes centered in war, looting, lying, or do you need more damage, debt, death?

You have a choice.

Given the prima facie evidence, it’s unreasonable for Americans to “hope for change” from Donald Trump’s “leadership.” We the People must demand .01% arrests or continue to serve as minions and work animals to rogue state empire. Until .01% arrests prove real leadership to stop ongoing slaughter of millions of human beings, harm to billions, and looting of trillions, it is only reasonable for Americans to embrace the evidence only lightly summarized in this article to conclude ongoing illegal .01% empire under a new “teleprompter reader-in-chief,” lying psychopathic puppet, oligarchic tool on the Right hand of one vicious imperial political body.

The categories of crime include:

Wars of Aggression (the worst crime a nation can commit). Likely treason for lying to US military, ordering unlawful attack and invasions of foreign lands, and causing thousands of US military deaths. Crimes Against Humanity for ongoing intentional policy of poverty that’s killed over 400 million human beings just since 1995 (~75% children; more deaths than from all wars in Earth’s recorded history).

Demand arrests, with those with lawful authority to enact it. An arrest is the lawful action to stop apparent crimes, with the most serious crimes documented here meaning the most serious need for arrests.

Watch the US escalate its rogue state crimes that annually kill millions, harm billions, and loot trillions.

3-minute video: Police, Military – Was your Oath sincere?

The massive crimes end whenever we say we’re ready

And hey, just from me to you: What kind of American do you call yourself if you’re not demanding arrests to lawfully stop obvious crimes that annually kill millions, harm billions, and loot trillions?

When will you reject these ridiculous crisis actors as your “leaders”?!? I mean, if we asked you to imagine a more tragic-comic story than what you just read, I doubt you could, true?

Just who do you say you are demonstrated in thoughts, words, and actions???

